NWS: Frost Warning in Effect Monday Night Through Tuesday Morning

STATEWIDE–Central and southern Indiana will be under a freeze warning from 10 pm Monday through 10 am Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s to the low 30s, which will bring frosty conditions throughout central and southern Indiana,” said Brad Herold, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Herold says it will continue to be that way for most of the week.

“If you have any concerns with outdoor plants or sprinkler systems, you’ll want to address those before tonight,” said Herold. He recommends that you bring those plants inside or cover them up. He also says you should cover any exposed pipes.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana also thinks there could be some accumulating snow around South Bend at some points Monday or Tuesday.

Temperatures are supposed to get warmer.

“The 8-to-14-day outlook is calling for above average temperatures. Some high temperatures will get into the upper 60s and low 70s by early next week,” said Herold.