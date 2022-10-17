Elderly Woman Dies After Fall at Purdue Football Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after falling down some stairs and hitting her head at Saturday’s football game against Nebraska, at Purdue University’s Ross Ade Stadium.

The woman was ID’d to our newsgathering partners at WISH TV as Donna Steenbager.

After falling, Steenbager was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She died Sunday morning.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Once medical records have been reviewed, a decision will be made about an autopsy, Costello said. If an autopsy is needed, it will be performed Tuesday.

WISH reached out to Purdue for comment.