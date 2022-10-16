Man found Dead in a Ditch, Killed from Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a person found dead in a ditch on the eastside by I-70.

Saturday night, around 8:15p.m., police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and Shoreland Dr, by Lakeside Elementary School and Warren Central Highschool.

When they arrived, they found a man in the ditch with gunshot wounds. Officers gave first aid to the man, but soon he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details have been released on any possible suspects, but IMPD is still investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, police urge you to call IMPD or Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS