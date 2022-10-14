Kroger Buys Albertsons For More than $24 Billion

CINCINNATI–The supermarket giant Kroger is buying its rival Albertsons for more than $24 billion.

The chains announced this morning that Kroger will pay $24.6 billion to add Albertsons’ 2,200 stores to its nearly 2,800 store portfolio. Kroger is the nation’s second-largest grocer by market share, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, behind Costco.

The merger will make the Kroger a closer second to Walmart.

Kroger’s banners include Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smith’s, and its namesake brand.

Albertsons’ stores include Safeway, Acme, Tom Thumb, and its own brand.

Kroger has locations in many states including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Mississippi.