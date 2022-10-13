Collecting Books in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A major book collection is going on right now in Hancock County, and volunteers are asking for your help.

Different organizations in Hancock County are partnering to collect and deliver books to two schools in Kentucky. Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary were both damaged by recent flooding, so volunteers are hoping to replenish their bookshelves.

Titles should be appropriate for students in grades K-12. There is also a high need for multiple copies of the same book, or classroom sets.

You can donate books to any Hancock County fire stations, including volunteer stations, at least until the end of October. If you live outside of Hancock County, you are still encouraged to donate!