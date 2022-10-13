Man Killed on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis in a neighborhood.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

IMPD initially reported the man was in critical condition, but a short time later said he had died.

Homicide detectives and IMPD East District officers are trying to find the person responsible for the shooting.

The man who was killed has been identified as Anthony Myers, a 47-year-old black man, says the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

“Our officers are bound by the confines of the law. They have to come out here every single day and interact with the citizens to the best of their ability, but we can’t proactively take measures to stop things that we don’t know are happening. It’s important that the community lets us know when they have people in their community that they know have the propensity to do something like this, that that person is put on our radar so we can proactively investigate and do what we need to do to stop this before it happens,” said IMPD Major Mike Leepper.

If you have any information, be sure to call IMPD or Crimestoppers.