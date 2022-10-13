IMPD Office Fires Gun at Armed Man, Arrests Him on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS —There was a shooting at an apartment complex around 4:30 this morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says they were called about an argument that a man was having with his ex-girlfriend at The George apartment complex on near Georgetown Road and West 56th street. When they got there, they say the man confronted them in a hallway with a gun and an officer fired his gun at the man.

“Officers were able to take the subject into custody immediately. There has been no additional threat to the public. The scene is safe,” said IMPD Officer Samone Burris at a news briefing outside the complex Thursday morning.

The officer who shot at the man is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. Even though the gun was fired, the bullet did not hit the man or anyone else.

“The man is 30 years old. No officers or community members were injured in this incident,” said Burris.