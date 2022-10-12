Indiana Supreme Court Takes Abortion Law Case

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Supreme Court has ruled that they will take jurisdiction in the case over Indiana’s abortion law.

The state’s Supreme Court is skipping the Court of Appeals by approving a request made by Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita.

They will be taking immediate jurisdiction over the legal challenges to the law presented by the ACLU in a suit filed September 8th. Indiana’s Supreme Court will not be lifting the injunction issued by a special judge, which blocked enforcement of the law.

That injunction will stay as Indiana’s Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on January 12th regarding the injunction.

The injunction blocks Indiana’s enforcement of the new abortion law, which was signed early August. The law bans most abortions with only exceptions for rape or incest, where victims could only have the abortion up to 10-weeks into the pregnancy.