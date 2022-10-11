Logansport Man Commits Suicide after Kidnapping Coworker

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A man committed suicide after kidnapping a woman and taking her to the woods.

Saturday morning, 49-year-old Logansport man Timothy Allen used a gun to kidnap his coworker. He restrained the 31-year-old woman, who was a work acquaintance of his, and took her from their job to the woods by the Wabash River.

Police were called to that kidnapping around 6:00a.m. When police arrived, they found Allen dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There are no details on a motive for this kidnapping, however police believe that Allen may have been romantically interested in the woman.

The woman he kidnapped was not injured during the incident.