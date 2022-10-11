ISP: Man With Machete Attacks Police at Clarksville Walmart, Gets Killed

CLARKSVILLE, Ind.–A man who had a machete was shot and killed by police officers at a Walmart in Clarksville Monday night.

State police say the Walmart closed at 11, but 30-year-old Daniel Francis Scott of Corydon was still there at 11:15 and refused to leave.

“Daniel Scott also appeared to have severe lacerations to the side of his neck. Investigators believe the lacerations to Daniel Scott’s neck were likely self-inflicted and that Scott took a razor and the machete from the store before being asked to leave,” said Sergeant Cary Huls with State Police in a news release Tuesday morning.

When police tried to get him to leave, they say Scott charged at an officer with the machete, so that officer fired his gun. Scott was hit.

“Officers began life-saving measures and called for an ambulance. Daniel Scott was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” said Huls.

Scott’s family has been notified. Police are investigating this incident.