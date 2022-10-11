With Pending Lawsuit, IHSAA Moves Cross Country Semi-State Away from Huntington University

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association is moving the upcoming semi-state cross country meet away from Huntington University.

The IHSAA confirmed Monday the meet will be held on Oct. 22 at Indiana Wesleyan University. The organization said it made the decision because of all the issues surrounding the cross-country program at Huntington.

A lawsuit filed 2 weeks ago in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana says former HU cross-country Head Coach Nick Johnson sexually and physically abused runners.

Two former Huntington University cross country and track runners claim in the federal lawsuit that they were doped, sexually assaulted and raped by Johnson and that school leaders and other coaches allowed it to happen.

IHSAA Commissioner Paul Niedig released the following statement:

“After much discussion from all parties involved, I felt it was best to move the cross country semi-state scheduled to be held at Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan located in Marion. With the issues surrounding the cross country program at Huntington we felt the potential for a significant distraction was just too great. We certainly hope to return to Huntington for the 2023 tournament.”