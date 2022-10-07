Visitation Scheduled For Purdue Student Killed on Campus

INDIANAPOLIS–A memorial service has been scheduled for a Purdue University student who was killed in his dorm room this week.

The visitation for Varun Manish Chheda will be Sunday October 9 from 2-5 pm at Leppert Mortuary – Nora on 740 East 86th Street in Indianapolis.

Chheda’s family asks that any contributions you make are done in his name to the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Chheda’s obituary is survived by his sister and parents as well as two sets of grandparents. His obituary also described him as “well behaved, respectful and considerate,” a person who “loved the sciences” and was “very inquisitive.”

Chheda graduated from Park Tudor High School. He was born and raised in Indianapolis. At Purdue, Chheda was studying data science. He was a National Merit Scholarship Award winner.

Police arrested Chheda’s roommate, Ji Min Sha, shortly after he was killed. Sha is charged with murder.