Huntington University Places Two Coaches on Leave After Lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Two Huntington University coaches have been placed on leave after they were named in a federal lawsuit claiming there was sexual abuse and forced doping happening within the track and cross-country programs.

Huntington University announced Wednesday that Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines are the two on administrative leave. The suit focused on accusations against Johnson’s husband, Nick Johnson, who used to be the head cross country and assistant track coach at the university. He was fired after being arrested for child solicitation in 2020. Lauren Johnson was promoted after her husband was fired.

According to the Lawsuit, the Johnsons administered unknown shots, pills and creams to student-athletes.