Nine People Shot, Two Killed In Separate Shootings Throughout Indy Overnight

INDIANAPOLIS. — Between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, nine people were shot throughout Indianapolis with two of those people having been killed.

The night started a little before 8:00 p.m. with the shooting of a person near W. Vermont St. and N. Holmes Ave. That person survived and is recovering.

Police say two people were found shot on the near-north side near 25th and Keystone at around 11:00 later that evening. One of those people shot was killed, say police. The other person shot is stable at the hospital. They haven’t said yet what led up to the shooting.

In the hours that followed there were three more people shot in various incidents throughout the city. Also, a man walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police haven’t said yet where he was shot.

The other person killed was found shot to death in a double shooting near 38th and Post Road on the east side early this morning. No details on what led to this shooting either. The other victim is critical at the hospital.

So far, there are no suspects in any of the shootings.

If you know anything, be sure to call IMPD or Crimestoppers.