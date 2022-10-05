Payback From Fla. to the Indiana National Guard

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana National Guard was ready to help. But, Florida didn’t need our troops. Now they’ve agreed to reimburse the National Guard for the money they spent getting ready and traveling to Florida last week to help after Hurricane Ian wrecked some of the coastal locations, killing about 100 people.

“The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard,” said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.

When the dozen soldiers from the 38th Infantry Division aviation brigade got to Florida, they were turned back.

It is still unclear who decided they were not needed.