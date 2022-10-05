Police Arrest a Man for Weekend Shooting that Killed a Woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police arrested a man for a weekend shooting that killed a woman.

Police say that they arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for the homicide of 35-year-old Sabrina Travis.

That shooting happened early Saturday morning around 2:00a.m. Police were called to a liquor store on the intersection of Michigan Street and Rural Road.

Travis was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Indianapolis EMS tried to give lifesaving aid but declared Travis dead at the scene.

IMPD says their investigation used public safety cameras like license plate readers, had help from the community and from IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Thanks to that help, they were able to identify Smith as the suspect and arrest him without incident.

Ronnie was arrested reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.