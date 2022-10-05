IMPD Investigating Several Indy Shootings From Both Tuesday and Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were shot and two people were killed in shootings that happened across Indianapolis Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Two separate shootings happened 10 minutes apart Tuesday.

6 pm

The first one happened just after 6 p.m. on Indy’s east side at the intersection of East Washington Street and South Euclid Avenue, located between South Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Two suspects fired shots at a car on Washington Street that had three adults and a child inside. The driver tried to leave the scene, but crashed into another car.

“This is a callous act. I mean to just open fire on a vehicle that has a small child in it. It’s only by the grace of God that child wasn’t injured in this. Multiple rounds were fired into that vehicle,” said Major Mike Leepper with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two of the three people were shot, but survived.

6:10 pm

The next shooting that happened at 6:10 was on the northeast side of Indianapolis. It was in the 3700 block of Tacoma Avenue, which is near the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and 38th Street.

A man was found inside a car with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The victim in this shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Dwight Berryhill.

7 pm

At approximately 7 pm, someone showed up at Community Hospital North with a gunshot wound. Police say the person was in stable condition. They have not provided further details about where the shooting originally happened or if it was related to any of the other shootings.

2:30 am Wednesday

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds. They say it happened in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s in a neighborhood near Keystone Avenue, about one mile east of the Fairgrounds.

Police are searching for suspects in all of these shootings.