Man From Fort Wayne Among Two Aryan Circle Members Convicted for Violent Attack

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were members of the Aryan Circle which is known as a race-based and violent prison gang that has hundreds of members throughout the country in and out of prison.

On August 17, 2017 Chunn, who was a high-ranking Aryan Circle Leader told Rentfrow to attack an inmate at USP Yazoo City, Mississippi. Evidence presented at trial says Chunn ordered Rentfrow to stab the victim in order to earn membership with the gang. Chunn wanted the victim attacked because they were a homosexual.

Rentfrow attacked the victim who had rib fractures and multiple cuts to the chest and head. The victim also had a collapsed lung.

Chunn and Rentfrow are scheduled to be sentenced January 23, 2023. They each face a maximum of 20 years in prison.