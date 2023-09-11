Listen Live
Contests

Win Tickets To 2023 A Night With WIBC Presented By Relay Indiana!

Published on September 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Contest A Night WIth WIBC

A Night with WIBC Presented By Relay Indiana is taking over the Schrott Center for Performing Arts on Butler University’s Campus on Thursday, October 27th!

Get your hands on some tickets!

Sign up below for your chance to win!

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close