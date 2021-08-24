Woman Banned From Zoo For Relationship With Chimp: “We’re having an affair, I’ll just say.”

An Antwerp Zoo has banned a Belgian woman who officials learned had been “in a relationship” with one of its chimpanzees.

“I love that animal and he loves me,” Adie Timmermans says. “I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take that away? We’re having an affair, I’ll just say.”

Here’s “Miss Lonely Hearts” herself:

Timmerman’s soulmate is Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee. They used to communicate by waving and blowing kisses at each other from opposite sides of the glass enclosure.

The affair lasted four years – Timmerman’s most successful relationship to date, no doubt – but zoo officials told Chita and his main squeeze that they are not to see each other again. The same thing happened to “Romeo and Juliete.” This is a tragedy on so many levels.

Zoo officials claim Chita’s “love affair” was proving to be harmful to him because it was preventing the animal from bonding with other chimps.

An affair with a chimp. What could possibly go wrong?

Mock n’ Rob have more in the clip below.

https://omny.fm/shows/mock-rob/woman-banned-from-zoo-for-having-affair-with-chimp